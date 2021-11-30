Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.52.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV traded down $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.17. 851,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,437. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $302,139.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,901 shares of company stock worth $83,872,254. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after purchasing an additional 89,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,113,000 after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.