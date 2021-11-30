BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $868-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.46 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.840 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.13.

BOX stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

