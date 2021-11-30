Yearn Secure (YSEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $513.00

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Yearn Secure has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Yearn Secure has a total market capitalization of $449,589.11 and approximately $513.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Secure coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00242610 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yearn Secure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yearn Secure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yearn Secure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

