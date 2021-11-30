Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $333,997.72 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $333,997.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56.

On Monday, October 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45.

On Thursday, September 16th, Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $17.65 on Tuesday, hitting $280.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.03 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,594 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,294,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

