-$11.38 EPS Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report earnings of ($11.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($9.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($13.76). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($23.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($60.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($65.63) to ($54.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($31.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($32.62) to ($29.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($22.81) earnings per share.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NBR traded down $5.78 on Tuesday, hitting $81.46. 266,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $671.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.44. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

