Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT at $43.70

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

MGNI stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. 3,423,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,577. Magnite has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 69.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after buying an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,424,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,325,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after buying an additional 739,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

