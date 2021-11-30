Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $12,054,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 299,990 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 3,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,887. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

