Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Expands By 174.6%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of USDP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 63,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 54.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 175,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

