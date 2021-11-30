Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Expands By 174.6%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of USDP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 63,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 54.65%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
USD Partners Company Profile
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
Read More: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.