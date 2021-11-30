Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PGZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,472. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGZ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.