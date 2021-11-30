Cover Technologies (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 2nd

Cover Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 2nd. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS MGPRF remained flat at $$0.15 on Tuesday. Cover Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Cover Technologies, Inc is a processing and refining company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technologies for processing Mg-rich serpentinite tailings for the production of magnesium metal and Mg-related compounds, byproducts and co-products. The firm holds interest in Magnesium Oxide (MgO) Plant, Magnesium (Mg) Metal Plant, MagBoard Products and MagPower Fuel Cell projects.

