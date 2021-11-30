PAID Network Market Cap Tops $75.56 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001592 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $75.56 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00095827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.83 or 0.08155781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,124.13 or 0.99980494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021909 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

