Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,907. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.49. Ambarella has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.58.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.