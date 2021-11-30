Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE IIM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. 87,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

