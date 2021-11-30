The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the October 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $53,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 156,151 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 467,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,806. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

