Insider Buying: Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Buys 56,598 Shares of Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 56,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $489,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Oleg Nodelman acquired 185,026 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,941. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

