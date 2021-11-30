Insider Buying: Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Buys 56,598 Shares of Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 56,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $489,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Oleg Nodelman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Oleg Nodelman acquired 185,026 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94.
Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,941. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
