Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells 4,332 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,332 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IRMD stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 119,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,471. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $555.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

