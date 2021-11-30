Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have commented on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.07.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
