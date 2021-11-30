Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

