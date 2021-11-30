Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

PHR traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 451,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.32. Phreesia has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,692 shares of company stock worth $1,846,427. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

