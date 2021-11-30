Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Purple Innovation (PRPL)

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/13/2021 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

11/10/2021 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

11/10/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

11/10/2021 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

11/10/2021 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/10/2021 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

11/10/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $34.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

10/27/2021 – Purple Innovation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

10/18/2021 – Purple Innovation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

10/13/2021 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

10/4/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.70 million, a PE ratio of 172.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

