Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 147.1% in November

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of HNGKY stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. 37,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.