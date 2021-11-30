Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 147.1% in November

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of HNGKY stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. 37,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

