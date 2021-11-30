Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,300 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the October 31st total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunxin Financial by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DXF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,046. Dunxin Financial has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

