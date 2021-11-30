Bottos (BTO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41,221.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 99.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $875,654.78 and approximately $41,221.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00044797 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00239886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00089159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.