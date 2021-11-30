REPO One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $16.35 million and $1.27 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 106.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00066827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00071393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.90 or 0.08140124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.64 or 1.00733411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021859 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

