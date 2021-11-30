Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.11 million and $308.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

