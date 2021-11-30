Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price at $62.57

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.57.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in JFrog by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 766,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,695. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. JFrog has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $73.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

