DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.83 ($21.40).

DIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.88) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR DIC traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €14.42 ($16.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DIC Asset has a one year low of €12.02 ($13.66) and a one year high of €16.84 ($19.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.10.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

