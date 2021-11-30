PolySwarm Trading 34% Higher This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $18.76 million and $21,739.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00240108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011696 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

