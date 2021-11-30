Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896.

TSE:GWO traded down C$0.37 on Tuesday, hitting C$37.08. 4,443,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,000. The company has a current ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$28.79 and a 1 year high of C$39.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.78. The company has a market cap of C$34.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.