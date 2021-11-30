Crypto Kombat Tops One Day Trading Volume of $757.00 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded 42% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded 42% lower against the dollar. Crypto Kombat has a total market capitalization of $280,686.74 and $757.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for $27.77 or 0.00048574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Kombat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00066827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00071393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.90 or 0.08140124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.64 or 1.00733411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021859 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Kombat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KOMBATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.