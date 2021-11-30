Mark D. Hogan Purchases 1,000 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $14,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BCBP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 17,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $250.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.63.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 222,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,140,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

