Holger Bartel Sells 6,100 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $60,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

TZOO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. 83,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,173. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 32,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

