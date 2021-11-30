SingularityNET Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.96 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $246.36 million and approximately $31.96 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00240108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011696 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

