Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,115. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 38.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

