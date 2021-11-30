nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of LASR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 147,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,830. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 2.33. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,728 shares of company stock worth $4,072,137. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in nLIGHT by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

