Analysts Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Price Target at $36.00

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other OLO news, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $247,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $298,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 902,553 shares of company stock valued at $26,470,421.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $34,307,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $9,472,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $5,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. 2,388,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.19. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

