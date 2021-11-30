Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Declines By 57.5%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the October 31st total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:NM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 151,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 247.17%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NM. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the third quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the second quarter worth $170,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.