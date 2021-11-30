Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 53.8% in November

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the October 31st total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WHG traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. 49,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $134.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian O. Casey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

