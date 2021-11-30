Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 7,385 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total transaction of $924,454.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,309.68.

On Thursday, October 7th, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.39, for a total transaction of $1,525,891.26.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.33, for a total transaction of $1,538,339.22.

Arista Networks stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.06. 2,576,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $134.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

