Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. 24,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,705. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

