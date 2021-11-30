Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Purchases 100,000 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $3,798,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,976,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 2.38. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.