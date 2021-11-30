Delphy Tops One Day Volume of $25,315.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $25,315.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00240108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

