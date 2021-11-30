SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $319,841.47

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $319,841.47 and approximately $628.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00056966 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000052 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,845,921 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

