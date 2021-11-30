bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $18.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 1,533,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,676. The company has a market cap of $708.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in bluebird bio by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

