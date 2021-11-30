Ceres Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $402,626.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $243.72 or 0.00422514 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00071888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,691.35 or 0.08132904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00094646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,224.78 or 0.99204635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 9,317 coins and its circulating supply is 7,067 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

