GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC decreased their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,315. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

