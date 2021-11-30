ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Update

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE IACC remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,658,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,750,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,070,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,282,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

