Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NAC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 115,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,210. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
