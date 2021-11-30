Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NAC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 115,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,210. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,628,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,968,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

