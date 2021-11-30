Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Drops By 60.4%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 44,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,300. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

