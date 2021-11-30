Conflux Network (CFX) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,369.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.62 or 0.08195289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.15 or 0.00364560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.70 or 0.00998270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00085108 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.40 or 0.00415557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.66 or 0.00389849 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

