Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives $55.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research firms recently commented on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MNTV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. 4,459,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.27. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $428,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,178 shares of company stock worth $2,471,119. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

